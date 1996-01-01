13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the missing species.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A = Li
B = HI
C = lithium ethane
D = ethyl alcohol
E = H+
F = H+
G = ethylene oxide
H = H+
B
A = Na
B = CuLi
C = lithium ethylcuprate
D = propylene oxide
E = HO-
F = NaH
G = ethylene oxide
H = H+
C
A = Li
B = CuI
C = lithium diethylcuprate
D = ethylene oxide
E = H+
F = NaH
G = ethylene oxide
H = H+
D
A = Li
B = CuI
C = lithium diethylcuprate
D = propylene oxide
E = H+
F = NaH
G = propylene oxide
H = HO-
