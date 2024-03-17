10. Addition Reactions
Hydroboration
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
9-BBN is a borane developed so that the selectivity of the hydroboration-oxidation reaction is enhanced significantly. We are given the following reaction.
Draw the product(s) synthesized when the trialkylborane produced above undergoes oxidation using H2O2/NaOH.
