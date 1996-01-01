13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the following optically active molecule is oxidized using the Swern oxidation, the product is found to be optically inactive. Provide a suitable reason for this observation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because the product has no chiral center.
B
Because the product has a planar structure.
C
Because it becomes a meso compound.
D
None of these.