4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkyl Halides
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following compound:
Write an IUPAC name for this compound and classify this compound as a primary, secondary, or tertiary alkyl halide. Additionally, write a common name (if possible).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
IUPAC Name: 1-iodo-2,2-dimethylpropane
Common Name: Neopentyl iodide
Primary alkyl halide
B
IUPAC Name: 1-iodo-2,2-dimethylpropane
Common Name: tert-pentyl iodide
Tertiary alkyl halide
C
IUPAC Name: 2-iodo-1,1-dimethylpropane
Common Name: Neopentyl iodide
Secondary alkyl halide
D
IUPAC Name: 2-iodo-1,1-dimethylpropane
Common Name: tert-pentyl iodide
Tertiary alkyl halide
