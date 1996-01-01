3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
98PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why the pKa of 2,2,2-trifluoroethanol (12.4) is lower than the pKa of ethanol (16.0).
Explain why the pKa of 2,2,2-trifluoroethanol (12.4) is lower than the pKa of ethanol (16.0).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The fluorine atoms make 2,2,2-trifluoroethanol heavier.
B
The fluorine atoms stabilize the conjugate base of 2,2,2-trifluoroethanol.
C
2,2,2-trifluoroethanol has fewer hydrogens.
D
Ethanol is more acidic than 2,2,2-trifluoroethanol.