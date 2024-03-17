3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
99PRACTICE PROBLEM
The structure shown below has four possible acidic groups. (Note that phosphorus is a period 3 element, hence it can expand its octet and have more than four bonds.)
(i) Which group is the strongest acid? Justify your answer.
(ii) Which group is the weakest acid?
