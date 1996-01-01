4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alcohols
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Alcohols
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the systematic names of the given structures and determine if they are primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohols.
Provide the systematic names of the given structures and determine if they are primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohols.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 2-ethylpropanol (tertiary alcohol)
ii) 2-ethyl-3-butanol (tertiary alcohol)
B
i) 2-methylpropan-1-ol (primary alcohol)
ii) 3-methylbutan-2-ol (secondary alcohol)
C
i) 3-hydroxypropane (primary alcohol)
ii) 2-methylbutan-3-ol (secondary alcohol)
D
i) tert-1-butanol (tertiary alcohol)
ii) sec-2-butanol (primary alcohol)