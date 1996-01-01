6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Gibbs Free Energy
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
If reactant X and product Y are in equilibrium, what are the relative amounts of X and Y present at 27°C when (i) ∆G° = −4.60 kcal and (ii) ∆G° = −0.97 kcal?
If reactant X and product Y are in equilibrium, what are the relative amounts of X and Y present at 27°C when (i) ∆G° = −4.60 kcal and (ii) ∆G° = −0.97 kcal?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 7.75 x 103; (ii) 2.55
B
(i) 2.74 x 102; (ii) 6.63
C
(i) 3.90 x 103; (ii) 6.60
D
(i) 2.25 x 103; (ii) 5.09