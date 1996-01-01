3. Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the conjugate acid of the base and conjugate base of the acid given on the left side of the following reaction.
HC≡C− + HCl ⇌ HC≡CH + Cl−
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HCl is the conjugate acid
Cl− is the conjugate base
Cl− is the conjugate base
B
HC≡CH is the conjugate base
Cl− is the conjugate acid
Cl− is the conjugate acid
C
HC≡CH is the conjugate acid
Cl− is the conjugate base
Cl− is the conjugate base
D
HC≡C− is the conjugate acid
Cl− is the conjugate base
Cl− is the conjugate base