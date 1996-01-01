3. Acids and Bases
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the below-given reaction and answer each of the following questions.
(a) Which reactant is the acid, and which one is the base?
(b) Which is the most acidic proton in the acid?
(c) Which is the most electron-rich atom in the base?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) Acetic acid is the acid and ethanolate is the base.
(b) The methyl proton.
(c) Oxygen.
B
(a) Acetic acid is the acid and ethanolate is the base.
(b) The carboxyl proton.
(c) Carbon.
C
(a) Acetic acid is the acid and ethanolate is the base.
(b) The carboxyl proton.
(c) Oxygen.
D
(a) There isn't any acid or base.
(b) None.
(c) None.
