5. Chirality R and S Configuration
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dextroamphetamine is a commercially available drug used as a CNS stimulant. Looking at the structure of dextroamphetamine given below, determine the absolute configuration (R or S) of its asymmetric carbon.
A
It has R configuration.
B
It has S configuration.
C
It can only be determined using a polarimeter.
D
None of these.