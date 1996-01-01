7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Only one equivalent of cyanide will react via substitution with the following dichloroalkane even if applied in excess.
i. Identify the carbon that is expected to be attacked.
ii. Draw the product and justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ii. The neighboring carbon of the other Cl is primary which means that SN2 essentially does not occur at that site due to instability.
B
ii. The Cl leaving group is tertiary which means that SN2 essentially does not occur at that site due to steric hindrance.
C
ii. The neighboring carbon of the other Cl is quaternary which means that SN2 essentially does not occur at that site due to steric hindrance.
D
ii. . The Cl leaving group is secondary which means that SN2 essentially does not occur at that site due to instability.