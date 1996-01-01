True or False: The SN2 reaction is the concerted, frontside displacement of a leaving group by a nucleophile. Explain your answer.
True, the SN2 reaction is the concerted, frontside displacement of a leaving group by a nucleophile. This is because the σ bonding orbital opposite used in the C-X bond is where the nucleophile intercepts.
False, the SN2 reaction is the concerted backside displacement of a leaving group by a nucleophile not the frontside. This is because the σ* antibonding orbital opposite the C-X bond is where the nucleophile attacks.
True, the SN2 reaction is the concerted, frontside displacement of a leaving group by a nucleophile. This is because the frontside is where the leaving group is located and is removed by the nucleophile.
False, the SN2 reaction is not the concerted frontside displacement of a leaving group by a nucleophile but occurs in two steps, hence the name bimolecular. This is because when the leaving group leaves on its own, a carbocation intermediate is formed and is attacked by the nucleophile.