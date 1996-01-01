5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
5. Chirality Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the structures of the mirror images of D-galactose and D-mannose. Do you think D-galactose and D-mannose are chiral and optically active?
Write the structures of the mirror images of D-galactose and D-mannose. Do you think D-galactose and D-mannose are chiral and optically active?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both D-galactose and D-mannose are chiral and optically active molecules.
B
Both D-galactose and D-mannose are chiral and optically active molecules.
C
Both D-galactose and D-mannose are chiral, but they are not optically active.
D
Both D-galactose and D-mannose are chiral, but they are not optically active.