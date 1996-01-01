5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
5. Chirality Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The figure below shows a cis isomer and a trans isomer for compound 1−methyl−2−isopropylcyclobutane.
Identify the relationship between a cis isomer and a trans isomer.
The figure below shows a cis isomer and a trans isomer for compound 1−methyl−2−isopropylcyclobutane.
Identify the relationship between a cis isomer and a trans isomer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The cis and trans isomers are identical.
B
The cis and trans isomers are constitutional isomers.
C
The cis and trans isomers are enantiomers.
D
The cis and trans isomers are diastereomers.