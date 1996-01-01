3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the stronger acid in each pair.
a. (i) CH3CH2OH or (ii) CH3CH2NH2
b. (i) CH3CH2OH or (ii) CH3CH2SH
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Compound (ii) is more acidic
b. Compound (i) is more acidic
b. Compound (i) is more acidic
B
a. Compound (i) is more acidic
b. Compound (i) is more acidic
b. Compound (i) is more acidic
C
a. Compound (i) is more acidic
b. Compound (ii) is more acidic
b. Compound (ii) is more acidic
D
a. Compound (ii) is more acidic
b. Compound (ii) is more acidic
b. Compound (ii) is more acidic