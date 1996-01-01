3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why is the conjugate acid of piperazine more acidic than the conjugate acid of piperidine?
The conjugate acid of piperazine is more acidic due to inductive electron withdrawal by the second nitrogen.
The conjugate acid of piperazine is more acidic due to withdrawal by the second nitrogen through resonance.
The conjugate acid of piperazine is more acidic due to electron donation by the second nitrogen through hyperconjugation.
The conjugate acid of piperazine is more acidic due to electron donation by the second nitrogen through resonance.