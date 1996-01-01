7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stereospecific reaction of 2-(tosyloxy)cyclopentyl propionate and propionate produces a product dependent on the substrate's stereoisomer. The substrate has four stereoisomers — two are cis and the other are trans— due to two asymmetric centers. When both trans reactants undergo the reaction, they produce the same product. Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because the trans substrate is more reactive, in an intramolecular reaction, it displaces the leaving group and produces a positively charged cis intermediate that is more reactive than the neutral cis reactant.
B
Because the propanoate group in the trans substrate would displace the tosylate leaving group via an intramolecular SN2 reaction, the same intermediate and product would be formed.
C
Because the propanoate would displace the tosylate group via a back-side attack, causing the trans substrate to form a cis product.
D
None of the Above