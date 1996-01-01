The ethyl chloride reaction rate with 1-azabicyclo[2.2.1]hepta-2,5-diene was first measured using nitrobenzene. Using the same solvent, the rate of reaction of triisobutylamine was also measured. Both experiments were done using the same concentration of reagents.









Determine the reaction with the more significant rate constant when the experiment uses 3-chloropentane instead of ethyl chloride.