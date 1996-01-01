4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Amines
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the systematic and common names for the molecule given below, and specify if it is primary, secondary, or tertiary.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Common Name: cyclopentylamine
Classification: primary amine
B
Common Name: None
Classification: secondary amine
C
Common Name: None
Classification: primary amine
D
Common Name: None
Classification: primary amine
