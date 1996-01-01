5. Chirality
Calculations with Enantiomeric Percentages
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution of pure (R)-2-bromobutane has a specific rotation of -23.1°. If a mixture of stereoisomers of 2-bromobutane shows a specific rotation of −14°, determine the percentage of (R)- and (S)-2-bromobutane in it.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(R)-2-bromobutane = 80.3%
(S)-2-bromobutane = 19.7%
B
(R)-2-bromobutane = 20%
(S)-2-bromobutane = 80%
C
(R)-2-bromobutane = 60.6%
(S)-2-bromobutane = 39.4%
D
(R)-2-bromobutane = 39.4%
(S)-2-bromobutane = 60.6%
