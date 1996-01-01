5. Chirality
Calculations with Enantiomeric Percentages
A sample enriched with the R enantiomer has a %ee of 76%. What percentage of the sample is racemic? What is the S to R ratio of the enantiomers in the sample?
24% of the sample is racemic. The S to R ratio is 12:88.
12% of the sample is racemic. The S to R ratio is 88:12.
62% of the sample is racemic. The S to R ratio is 76:24.
62% of the sample is racemic. The S to R ratio is 24:76.