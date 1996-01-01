11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Reaction (a) shown below produces an unequal mixture of products while reaction (b) produces an equal (racemic) mixture of products. Explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because the alkyl radical in reaction (a) is optically active while the alkyl radical in reaction (b) is optically inactive.
B
Because one face of the alkyl radical in reaction (a) is sterically more hindered than the other face while in reaction (b), both faces of the alkyl radical are equally hindered.
C
The observation is incorrect, both reactions will produce equal mixtures of products.
D
None of these.