11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the major product of the monohalogenation reaction of the alkane given below. State whether you believe the reaction is selective and explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is selective and the major product is formed via a more stable secondary radical.
B
The reaction is selective and the major product is formed via a more stable primary radical.
C
The reaction is selective and the major product is formed via a more stable tertiary radical.
D
The reaction is not selective and halogenation can occur at more than one position.