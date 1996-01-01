13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why tertiary alcohols cannot be oxidized under chromic acid oxidation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There is no hydrogen on the carbon bearing the OH group.
B
Chromate ester cannot be formed due to steric hindrance.
C
The carbon oxygen double bond cannot be formed in tertiary alcohols.
D
The oxygen in a tertiary alcohol is not nucleophilic enough to remove any hydrogen.