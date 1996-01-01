7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
7. Substitution Reactions Substitution Comparison
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why, regardless of the base utilized, the following alkyl halide does not undergo a substitution reaction.
Explain why, regardless of the base utilized, the following alkyl halide does not undergo a substitution reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It does not undergo the SN1 reaction because of steric hindrance preventing it from being attacked by a nucleophile. It does not undergo the SN2 reaction because the multi-ring structure prevents the sp2 carbon in the carbocation formed from having a 120° bond angle making the carbocation unstable.
B
It does not undergo the SN2 reaction because of steric hindrance preventing it from being attacked by a nucleophile. It does not undergo the SN1 reaction because the multi-ring structure prevents the sp2 carbon in the carbocation formed from having a 120° bond angle making the carbocation unstable.
C
It does not undergo the SN1 reaction because of steric hindrance preventing it from being attacked by the leaving group. It does not undergo the SN2 reaction because the multi-ring structure permits the sp2 carbon in the carbocation formed having a 120° bond angle making the carbocation unstable.
D
It does not undergo the SN2 reaction because of steric hindrance preventing it from being attacked by an electrophile. It does not undergo the SN1 reaction because the multi-ring structure prevents the sp2 carbon in the carbocation formed from having a 180° bond angle making the carbocation stable.