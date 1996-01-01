7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate of the SN2 reaction given below changes with the polarity of the solvent. Explain this sensitivity towards the polarity of the solvent and draw an energy diagram for this reaction to show whether it will be faster in a more polar or less polar solvent.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction will be faster in a nonpolar solvent due to the stabilization of the transition state.
B
The reaction will be faster in a polar solvent due to the stabilization of partial charges of the transition state.
C
The reaction will show no effect by the change in solvent
D
The product formation will be favored in a nonpolar solvent