23. Amines Amine Alkylation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The antitumor agent triaziquone can cross-link with DNA. Explain why it can form cross-links with DNA.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
NH2 nucleophile from one DNA chain only reacts with the two three-membered rings of triaziquone.
B
NH2 nucleophile from two DNA chains reacts with only one three-membered ring of triaziquone.
C
NH2 nucleophile from two DNA chains reacts with the two three-membered rings of triaziquone.
D
NH2 nucleophile from two DNA chains reacts with all the three-membered rings of triaziquone.