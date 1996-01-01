These two molecules CH3S(=O)H and CH3C(=O)H seem to have similar structures. However, the S atom of S=O bond in CH3S(=O)H adopts a pyramidal geometry, while the C atom of C=O bond in CH3C(=O)H adopts a planar geometry. Draw the Lewis structures for CH3S(=O)H and CH3C(=O)H with the appropriate hybridizations, and explain these observations.
The S atom of S=O bond is pyramidal because it adopts an sp3 hybridization, while the C atom of C=O bond is planar because it adopts an sp2 hybridization.
The S atom of S=O bond is pyramidal because it adopts an sp2 hybridization, while the C atom of C=O bond is planar because it adopts an sp3 hybridization.
