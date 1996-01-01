1. A Review of General Chemistry
Lewis Structure
1. A Review of General Chemistry Lewis Structure
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
For these compounds and ions H2C=CH2, H3CC≡CCHO and CH3NHCH2CN, write the appropriate Lewis structures, show the types of orbitals that overlap to form each of the chemical bonds, and determine the bond angle around each atom.
For these compounds and ions H2C=CH2, H3CC≡CCHO and CH3NHCH2CN, write the appropriate Lewis structures, show the types of orbitals that overlap to form each of the chemical bonds, and determine the bond angle around each atom.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D