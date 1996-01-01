6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming no knowledge of the mechanism of the equilibrium below and given the relevant bond dissociation energies (BDE), estimate the equilibrium constant (in 3 s.f.) for the equilibrium process at 298.15 K.
Relevant BDE values
C―C π bond = 65 kcal/mol
3° C―H bond = 91 kcal/mol
2° C―H bond = 95 kcal/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.125
B
0.834
C
1.00
D
856