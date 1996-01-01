Assuming no knowledge of the mechanism of the equilibrium below and given the relevant bond dissociation energies (BDE), estimate the equilibrium constant (in 3 s.f.) for the equilibrium process at 298.15 K.









Relevant BDE values

C―C π bond = 65 kcal/mol

3° C―H bond = 91 kcal/mol

2° C―H bond = 95 kcal/mol