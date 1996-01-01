9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following alkenes:
Arrange them in order of increasing stability. Justify your order.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
iv < iii < v < i < iii
The ranking is based on the number and positions of hydrogens around the double bond.
B
ii < iii < v < i < iv
The ranking is based on the number and positions of the substituents around the double bond.
C
ii < i < v < iii < iv
The ranking is based on the number and positions of hydrogens around the double bond.
D
iv < i < v < iii < ii
The ranking is based on the number and positions of the substituents around the double bond.