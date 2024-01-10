3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why is p-methoxyphenol (pKa = 10.2) more acidic than m-methoxyphenol (pKa = 9.65)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
p-methoxyphenol is more acidic than m-methoxyphenol because its conjugate base is more stable due to the resonance effect.
B
p-methoxyphenol is more acidic than m-methoxyphenol because its conjugate base is less stable due to the resonance effect.
C
p-methoxyphenol is more acidic than m-methoxyphenol because its conjugate base is more stable due to the inductive effect.
D
p-methoxyphenol is more acidic than m-methoxyphenol because its conjugate base is less stable due to the inductive effect.