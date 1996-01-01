3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one is the most basic compound in the following pair? Explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(b) is more basic due to the stronger inductive effect of fluorine atoms.
B
(a) is more basic due to the stronger inductive effect of chlorine atoms.
C
(b) is more basic due to the weaker inductive effect of fluorine atoms.
D
(a) is more basic due to the weaker inductive effect of chlorine atoms.