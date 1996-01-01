5. Chirality
Optical Activity
5. Chirality Optical Activity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which of the given isomers of butane-2,3-diol is optically inactive. Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Isomer (a) is optically inactive due to the presence of a plane of symmetry.
B
Isomer (b) is optically inactive due to the presence of a plane of symmetry.
C
Isomer (b) is optically inactive due to the absence of a chiral center.
D
Isomer (a) is optically inactive due to the absence of a chiral center.