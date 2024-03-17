Organic Chemistry
Maleic acid contains two carboxyl (–COOH) groups. Its structure is shown below. Explain why the value of the second pKa for maleic acid (6.2) is greater than the pKa of acetic acid (4.7).
Removing the second proton will result in an additional resonance structure stabilizing the conjugate base. This means the conjugate is weaker and has a higher pKa value.
Removing the second proton will result in an additional resonance structure stabilizing the conjugate base. This means the conjugate is stronger and has a higher pKa value.
Removing the second proton will result in an additional negative charge destabilizing the conjugate base. This means the conjugate acid is weaker and has a higher pKa value.
Removing the second proton will result in an additional positive charge destabilizing the conjugate base. This means the conjugate acid is stronger and has a higher pKa value.