5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the following reaction is an example of substitution, elimination, or neither. Recognize the nucleophiles and/or leaving groups involved in this reaction (if any).
a. CH3—CH(Br)—CH2(Br) + KI → CH3—CH=CH2 + IBr + KBr
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Its a substitution reaction and bromine is the nucleophile.
B
Its an elimination reaction and iodide is the nucleophile.
C
Its a substitution reaction and bromine is the leaving group.
D
Its an elimination reaction and iodide is the leaving group