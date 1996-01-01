3. Acids and Bases
Organic Chemistry Reactions
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify the given reaction as elimination or substitution. Also, point out the nucleophile or leaving group (if any).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Its an elimination reaction and water is the leaving group.
B
Its a substitution reaction and H2SO4 is the nucleophile.
C
Its an elimination reaction and H2SO4 is the leaving group.
D
Its a substitution reaction and water is the leaving group.