15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Mass Spect:Fragmentation
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following compounds and the given mass spectral data:
a. M+ doublet at m/z 156 and 158.
b. Base peak at m/z 91.
c. A strong peak at m/z 41.
d. Base peak at m/z 43.
Match each structure with its characteristic ions from the given data.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Compound I: M+ doublet at m/z 156 and 158
Compound II: Base peak at m/z 91
Compound III: Base peak at m/z 43
Compound IV: A strong peak at m/z 41
B
Compound I: Base peak at m/z 91
Compound II: M+ doublet at m/z 156 and 158
Compound III: Base peak at m/z 43
Compound IV: A strong peak at m/z 41
C
Compound I: Base peak at m/z 91
Compound II: M+ doublet at m/z 156 and 158
Compound III: A strong peak at m/z 41 Compound IV: Base peak at m/z 43
D
Compound I: M+ doublet at m/z 156 and 158
Compound II: Base peak at m/z 91
Compound III: A strong peak at m/z 41 Compound IV: Base peak at m/z 43
