22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A very intense base peak at m/z 44 appears in the mass spectrum of di-isopropylamine. Identify the correct cleavage diagram that accounts for the formation of the intense base peak at m/z 44 in the mass spectrum of diisopropyl amine. Also state reason for a relatively small molecular ion peak visible in the spectrum at m/z 101.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Relatively stable iminium ion as compared to an unstable molecular ion.
B
Easy fragmentation of molecular ion.
C
Easy fragmentation of molecular ion.
D
Relatively stable iminium ion as compared to an unstable molecular ion.