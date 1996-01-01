13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Nucleophilic Addition
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Can the incoming nucleophile add to the third carbon? Explain your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
An incoming nucleophile cannot add to the third carbon because the electrophilic character is on the first or second.
B
An incoming nucleophile can add to the third carbon because it also has a nucleophilic character.
C
An incoming nucleophile can add to the third carbon because it has an electrophilic character.
D
An incoming nucleophile cannot add to the third carbon because the electrophilic character is on the second or fourth.