6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Carbocation Intermediate Rearrangements
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Does the following carbocation undergo rearrangement? If so, illustrate the resulting carbocation and provide the corresponding mechanism.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The carbocation will undergo rearrangement.
B
The carbocation will undergo rearrangement.
C
The carbocation will undergo rearrangement.
D
No rearrangement occurs.