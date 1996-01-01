6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Carbocation Intermediate Rearrangements
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the following carbocation is likely to undergo rearrangement. If rearrangement is expected, draw the resulting carbocation and the mechanism by which the rearrangement occurs.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The carbocations will undergo rearrangement.
B
The carbocations will undergo rearrangement.
C
The carbocations will undergo rearrangement.
D
No rearrangement occurs.