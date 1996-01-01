1. A Review of General Chemistry
Hybridization
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A Lewis structure of 1-butene is given below. If there are sp² hybridized atoms, determine the number of sp²-hybridized orbitals used for bonding and the number of unhybridized p orbitals.
A
Three (3) sp2-hybridized orbitals used for bonding, and there is one (2) unhybridized p orbital.
B
Four (4) sp2-hybridized orbitals used for bonding, and there is one (1) unhybridized p orbital.
C
Six (6) sp2-hybridized orbitals used for bonding, and there are two (2) unhybridized p orbitals.
D
No sp2-hybridized orbitals used for bonding, and no unhybridized p orbital.