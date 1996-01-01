26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Proteins and Amino Acids
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
How would a protein found in the nonpolar interior of a membrane fold?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The proteins would fold so that the nonpolar residues are on the outside and the polar residues are on the inside.
B
The proteins would fold so that the polar residues are on the outside and the nonpolar residues are on the inside.
C
The proteins would fold so that the polar and nonpolar residues are on the outside.
D
The proteins would fold so that the polar and nonpolar residues are on the inside.