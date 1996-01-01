15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Q-Test
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many different NMR signals will be observed in the NMR spectrum of each of the following compounds theoretically? Determine the approximate chemical shift for each proton and highlight any diastereotopic relationships.
(i) 2-chlorobutane
(ii) methoxycyclopentane
