6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
(I) Identify the side of the reaction that is favored by entropy. (II) And if the change in entropy (∆S°) is zero for this reaction, calculate the change in Gibbs free energy (∆G°) using the assumption of a temperature (T) of 298 K.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(I) The product is favored; (II) ∆G° = −714 kJ
B
(I) The reactant is favored; (II) ∆G° = −714 kJ
C
(I) The product is favored; (II) ∆G° = +714 kJ
D
(I) The reactant is favored; (II) ∆G° = +713 kJ