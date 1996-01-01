13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Grignard reaction with ketones and aldehydes involves the nucleophilic addition of alkyl carbanion to the carbonyl carbon, forming alkoxide, which is then protonated to produce alcohol.
Specific reaction:
Specific mechanism:
Why does the given reaction generate a racemic mixture of alcohols?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The alkyl carbanion cuts the molecule into two equal fragments.
B
The carbonyl carbon is a very weak electrophile.
C
The Grignard reagent is not nucleophilic enough.
D
The alkyl carbanion can attack the carbonyl carbon from either face of the plane.