13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Instead of quenching with an acid, the alkoxide that results from Grignard addition to a carbonyl can be reacted with an alkyl halide to generate an ether. Suggest a mechanism for the given reaction and box the final product(s).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D