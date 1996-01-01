6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Analyze the provided values below to ascertain whether the reaction would be favorable or unfavorable.
∆H° = +9.45 kcal/mol ; ∆S° = +80 cal/mol•K ; T = 425 K
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction would be favorable.
B
The reaction would be unfavorable.